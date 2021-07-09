Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson catches up with Mike Cirone of See Canyon, who has a bumper crop of Blenheim apricots. He explains the method of dry-farming and how the lack of irrigation created the large harvest of his 75-year-old trees. Look for firm fruit with a bit of green when choosing apricots, as they ripen from the inside out. Sherry Yard has been buying apricots from Mike Cirone for years. As pastry chef for Spago, Yard used Blenheims for marmalades, ice creams, and an Austrian dish called Topfenknödel. Her latest project, Bakery by the Yard, comes to El Segundo this fall.