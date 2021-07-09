Plastic bags are convenient and everywhere. Inspired by the packaging within packaging at grocery stores, Brooklyn-based artist Robin Frohardt conceived of “The Plastic Bag Store,” where all items are made from collected bags in New York. She considered that today’s single-use plastic bottles will be the Grecian vases of the future, where commonplace non-compostable, plastic items are misinterpreted. The exhibit is presented by CAP UCLA and runs through July 11.



“There are so many feelings surrounding pollution and the environment and this is me processing those feelings,” says artist Robin Frohardt. Photo by Tony Lewis.



“The Plastic Bag Store” is meant to inspire policy changes within large corporations rather than shaming people into being plastic-free. Photo by Maria Baranova.