A Northern California girl who embraces local produce moves across the pond, opens a sweets shop, and winds up baking the wedding cake for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The premise sounds like an elevator pitch for a '90s rom-com but this plotline features Claire Ptak. A Chez Panisse alum, Ptak runs Violet, where she incorporates gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and vegan treats into her repertoire. She's here to talk about cake, the English way, and her new cookbook, "Love Is a Pink Cake."

California Cake (VGN, GF)

Serves 12-15



For the cake:

3 tbsp ground flaxseeds





180g (¾ cup) cold water





210g (1½ cups) sorghum flour





210g (1½ cups) brown rice flour





40g ( 1∕3 cup) tapioca flour





50g (½ cup) ground almonds





1½ tsp xanthan gum





1 tbsp baking powder





1½ tsp fine sea salt





500g (2½ cups) caster suga





240g (1 cup) sunflower oi





320g (1 1∕3 cups) almond milk





1 tbsp vanilla extract





½ tsp almond extract





Rainbow sprinkles, to decorate

For the vegan vanilla icing:

500g (4 cups) icing sugar, sifted





190g (¾ cup + 2 tbsp) vegan butter, softened





75g (¼ cup + 1 tbsp) almond milk





¼ tsp white vinegar





1 tsp vanilla extract





¼ tsp salt





¼ tsp almond extract

This is one of our most popular cakes at Violet, among our vegan and non-vegan customers alike. The mixture of gluten-free flours was chosen for its flavour as much as texture. I wanted to make a vegan and gluten-free cake that was in its own delicious category. In California we are always interested in new ways to eat well and keep our health and bodies happy too. Granted this cake is full of sugar, but it is plant based and gluten free, with that good old-fashioned birthday cake vibe.

Preheat the oven to 150°C fan/170°C/ 340°F/gas mark 3½. Grease and line a 23×33cm (9×13in) cake tin.

Soak the ground flaxseeds in the cold water and set aside for at least 10 minutes before using.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flours, ground almonds, xanthan gum, baking powder and salt and set aside.

Using a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the sugar and oil together until fluffy. Add the flaxseeds and water and mix well.

Add half of the flour mix to the sugar and oil mixture and combine, scraping down the bowl as needed. Add the milk and extracts and mix well before adding the remaining dry ingredients. Mix well to combine.

Pour the batter into the prepared cake tin and smooth the top. Bake for 45–50 minutes, or until set and a skewer inserted comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow the cake to cool completely in the tin before removing. (You can also ice straight into the tin in true sheet cake fashion.)

Prepare the icing using a stand mixer or a handheld electric whisk. Combine all of the ingredients and whip for at least 5 minutes until light and fluffy. Spread over the cake and finish with a scattering of sprinkles.