After the Reagan administration slashed the budget of the national school lunch program and infamously pushed to make ketchup count as a vegetable, the US arrived at the "hopey changey" era of school lunch. Michelle Obama put the issue of school lunch quality on front pages and ushered in upgraded nutrition standards. But the battles didn't end there. In part two of their history of school lunch episode, Jane Black and Liz Dunn of the Pressure Cooker podcast unwrap the future of school food with concrete tips on how parents can make a difference.