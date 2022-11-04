Husband and wife restaurateurs Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis opened their latest venture Saffy’s in June. Serving kebabs and small plates in the shadow of the large, blue Church of Scientology in East Hollywood, LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison calls out a few favorites from the menu, including a ham and cheese biscuit, hummus tahini, a lamb kebab threaded with mint and marjoram, and beef or lamb schwarma.



“When you walk into the restaurant, you can’t miss the vertical spit in the kitchen,” says Bill Addison, recommending the shawarma served as a sandwich wrapped in thin laffa bread. Photo by Joseph Weaver.



Saffy’s namesake is Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis’s daughter Saffron. Photo by Joseph Weaver.





All-day bakery items and soft serve are on the dessert menu at Saffy’s. Photo by Joseph Weaver.