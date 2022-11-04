40 years of Cat and Fiddle: How a British bassist gave LA a proper pub

A British rocker lands in LA. When he discovers there are no pubs, he decides to open one himself. It was 40 years ago when bassist Kim Gardner opened The Cat & Fiddle with his then-pregnant wife, Paula. It became an institution, serving fish and chips, bangers and mash, and countless pints of beer. Kim passed away in 2001, but Paula and their daughter Ashlee keep his legacy alive in the restaurant’s newest location on Highland and Melrose. The Cat & Fiddle is the subject of this week’s “In the Weeds.”



Fish and chips have been on the menu at The Cat & Fiddle since the beginning, when the restaurant and pub opened in Laurel Canyon. Photo courtesy of The Cat & Fiddle.



Paula Gardner (right) and her daughter Ashlee take a walk down memory lane, reminiscing about The Cat & Fiddle, which celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. Photo courtesy of The Cat & Fiddle.



In its third iteration, The Cat & Fiddle still serves pints alongside pub staples like bangers and mash on Highland Avenue. Photo courtesy of The Cat & Fiddle.