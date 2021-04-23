Breaking the Ramadan fast with Syrian chef Anas Atassi

“The non-Muslim world associates the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and privation,” writes Anas Atassi in his book “Sumac.” “But Ramadan isn’t about suffering: It is about empathy.” He attests that nothing can be more Ramadan than a simple lentil soup. Host Evan Kleiman catches up with the Syrian chef as be breaks his fast during the second week of the Muslim holy month. He says beverages also have a special place during Ramadan, so he makes sure to have many juice varieties on hand.

Chef Anas Atassi recalls the food of his native Syria in his book titled “Sumac.” Photo courtesy of Interlink Books.