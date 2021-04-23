Restaurant dining rooms are slowly reopening across Los Angeles. But one fact remains: Pizza always delivers. Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison has traveled across Los Angeles and beyond for the best pies. He claims to have nailed down the perfect temperature for reheating pizza to achieve its gooey, cheesy goodness.

A rundown of his recommendations:

Pizzana - Daniele Uditi’s pies have a riff on classic Italian sauces.

D'Town Pizzeria - Detroit-style pan pizza features square, crisp edges.

Quarter Sheets Pizza Club - Michigan native Aaron Lindell plays with toppings and serves a traditional Detroit “red top.” Addison also recommends pastry chef Hannah Ziskin’s desserts.

La Morra Pizzeria - Zach Swemle and Marlee Blodgett are behind these Neapolitan-style pies.

Little Coyote - Out of Long Beach, “a cheese pie would make you really happy,” says Bill Addison. Also try the meatball sub.

Brandoni Pepperoni - With a fine dining background, Chef Brandon Gray channels the market with his toppings, including stinging nettles, mushrooms, and grilled artichokes.

Don’t forget the sides!

Ronan riffs off of a French dip for a calzone.

Cosa Buona is known for their smoky, mozzarella sticks.