Why did California's plastic bag ban fail?

The path to hell is paved with good intentions, as California's plastic bag ban demonstrates.

In 2014, the California Legislature passed a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags. Many other states and municipalities followed suit and passed similar bans. Now, we all try to remember to bring reusable sacks to the grocery store. But plastic bag use hasn't declined. In fact, if you measure by weight, plastic bag waste has increased to unprecedented levels. What's going on? And what are lawmakers doing about it? 

We decided to ask reporter Susanne Rust, who has covered this issue for the Los Angeles Times.

