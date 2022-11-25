Recovering from addiction to drugs and alcohol, science and nature writer Lucy Jones discovered that a walk among trees had just as many benefits to her healing than conventional therapies. She set out on a journey to explore the mechanisms behind her experience and how a connection with nature affects the body and mind. Jones describes the idea of the “extinction of experience,” and how modern society has lost touch with the natural world by moving indoors and curtailing our recognition of plants and species. Her book is “Losing Eden.”



Lucy Jones turned to nature when she hit rock bottom. She explores the role the natural environment has on recovery and healing in her book “Losing Eden.” Photo courtesy of Pantheon.