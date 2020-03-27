As our lives are forcibly simplified, the straightforwardness of flour and water is more comforting than ever. Clémence Gossett of The Gourmandise School in Santa Monica instructs us on baking bread at home and getting a sourdough mother started. You can also enroll in her bread camp on IGTV – it’s free.
Sourdough starters and baking your own bread
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia