Sourdough starters and baking your own bread

Hosted by
Sourdough bread with radishes, onions, and tomatoes in the background.

Sourdough bread with radishes, onions, and tomatoes in the background. Photo credit: Dirk Andersch/CC 2.0, via Pixabay

As our lives are forcibly simplified, the straightforwardness of flour and water is more comforting than ever. Clémence Gossett of The Gourmandise School in Santa Monica instructs us on baking bread at home and getting a sourdough mother started. You can also enroll in her bread camp on IGTV – it’s free. 

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia