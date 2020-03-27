José Andrés feeds America during coronavirus pandemic

World Central Kitchen volunteers serving Thanksgiving dinner.

World Central Kitchen volunteers serving Thanksgiving dinner. Photo courtesy of World Central Kitchen

Be it a hurricane or wildfire, you’ll find chef José Andrés there. Unlike most people, the Nobel Peace Prize nominee runs toward catastrophe. He has cut through government bureaucracy while working with World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit he founded to provide meals in the wake of natural disasters. Now he turns his efforts toward the coronavirus global outbreak.

Evan Kleiman

Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia