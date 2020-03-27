Be it a hurricane or wildfire, you’ll find chef José Andrés there. Unlike most people, the Nobel Peace Prize nominee runs toward catastrophe. He has cut through government bureaucracy while working with World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit he founded to provide meals in the wake of natural disasters. Now he turns his efforts toward the coronavirus global outbreak.
José Andrés feeds America during coronavirus pandemic
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia