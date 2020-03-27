Best cookbooks to get you inspired at home

Now Serving bookstore in Far East Plaza.

Now Serving bookstore in Far East Plaza. Photo courtesy of Now Serving

Nestled into a tiny corner of Far East Plaza in Los Angeles’ Chinatown, the city’s only cookbook store is a mecca for the culinary industry. Former chef Ken Concepcion owns Now Serving with his wife. Concepion offers his recommendations of the best cookbooks to use during lockdown.

Evan Kleiman

Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia