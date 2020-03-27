Nestled into a tiny corner of Far East Plaza in Los Angeles’ Chinatown, the city’s only cookbook store is a mecca for the culinary industry. Former chef Ken Concepcion owns Now Serving with his wife. Concepion offers his recommendations of the best cookbooks to use during lockdown.
Best cookbooks to get you inspired at home
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia