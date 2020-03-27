Grocery workers earn more respect in the midst of coronavirus crisis

Hosted by
The entrance of Ralphs supermarket in Culver City. March 18, 2020.

The entrance of Ralphs supermarket in Culver City. March 18, 2020. Photo by Amy Ta/KCRW

As panic buying of pantry staples and toilet paper swept across America, supermarket shelves emptied, and grocery store employees demanded more respect.  Workers are calling for hazard and sick pay, and increased protections. Nadra Nittle covers how grocery store workers are being recognized during the COVID-19 outbreak in her piece for Civil Eats.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia