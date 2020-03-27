How to make yogurt at home, keep your veggies fresher for longer

Homemade yogurt.

Homemade yogurt. Photo credit: Nik Sharma

When food writer and recipe developer Nik Sharma couldn’t find yogurt at the store last week, he decided to make his own. Sharma walks us through the science of yogurt production. He also gives tips on prolonging the life of produce. His blog is “A Brown Table.”

Evan Kleiman

Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia