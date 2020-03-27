When food writer and recipe developer Nik Sharma couldn’t find yogurt at the store last week, he decided to make his own. Sharma walks us through the science of yogurt production. He also gives tips on prolonging the life of produce. His blog is “A Brown Table.”
How to make yogurt at home, keep your veggies fresher for longer
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia