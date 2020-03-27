With restaurants closed, wholesale orders are down for farmers. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson joins Evan Kleiman to discuss the pivot to produce boxes, community supported agriculture (CSA), and grocery deliveries. Also, market regular Rachael Sheridan talks about cooking with spigariello, picking turnips, and transforming whatever is in the fridge into ramen.
Produce box delivered to your door? How to make the most of it
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia