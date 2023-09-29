History is being made at this year's Tortilla Tournament as Pan Victoria, the first Central American tortilla to make it as category finalist, faces off against blue corn darling and former champion Taco María. In the flour category, the Oceanside branch of Heritage Brewery & Barbecue is pitted against HomeState, another previous winner. Tournament founder Gustavo Arellano says the corn category is more intriguing this year while the flour category is relatively conventional despite Heritage's beef tallow entry. The winner will be announced after live judging at Smorgasburg LA on Sunday, October 8.

From now until the finale, you can vote for your favorite tortilla maker. The top vote-getter will win the inaugural Bronze Comal People's Choice, which comes with a $300 gift card to Northgate Market. The overall Tortilla Tournament winner receives a $500 card to Northgate and the person who wins our Fantasía Bracket gets a $200 Northgate gift card. Cast your vote for the Bronze Comal right here!