Bill Addison reviews Koreatown’s comeback kid, Here’s Looking at You

LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison admits that Here’s Looking At You was his indoor dining experience since the pandemic. The iconic dishes of Chef Jonathan Whitener, co-owner with Lien Tan, are back. Addison recommends salt and pepper frog legs with salsa negra, shishito peppers in tonnato sauce dusted with Chinese sour plum powder, sprouted broccoli salad with seeds and pickled ginger, steak tartare, and the ribeye with radish butter.

The bar program equally shines with tiki-inspired cocktails and low-octane fizz, while Pastry Chef Thessa Diadem has brought back her roasted chestnut mochi.



After a long pandemic closure, Chef Jonathan Whitener and Lien Ta have reopened Here’s Looking at You on 6th Street and Oxford in Koreatown. Photo by Jenn Emerling.



Bill Addison calls HLAY and All Day Baby’s Pastry Chef Thessa Diadem “one of the biggest pastry chef talents in the city.” Photo by Brooke Olsen.