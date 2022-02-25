Shoots and snaps: Peas hit the farmer’s market

Market report correspondent Gillian Ferguson visits with Katianna and John Hong of the much-anticipated Yangban Society in the Arts District. Partners in business and life, the chefs worked at Meadowood in Napa, where they were deeply connected to the seasons and California ingredients. Take a numbered ticket and get in line at their new Korean deli, where everything is sold by weight and reflective of their heritage. At the market, the Hongs are shopping for pea shoots for a version of a scallion salad typically found at Korean barbecue. Katianna describes the difference between tendrils, which are tender with leaves that wilt quickly, and the shoots, which are firmer and are generally kept raw for a crunch.

Paul Thurston is now at Laubacher Farms after serving as the farm manager at McGrath Family Farms for over 25 years, where he planted nine different varieties of peas. Oregon Trail was an English shelling pea that grew best on the farm and he continues to experiment with trial seeds.

Blistered Snap Peas

Courtesy of Katianna & John Hong, Yangban Society

Ingredients

4C/1 lb snap peas or snow peas

2 tsp/8 g oil

2 tsp/10 g everything bagel seasoning (you can also substitute with black sesame seeds, toasted white sesame seeds, fried garlic and/or nigella seeds)

3T/16g fried shallots (purchased)

2 tsp/10 g soy sauce

¼ tsp/ ½ ea. lemon zest

To taste: Maldon flaky sea salt

Instructions