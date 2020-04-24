When KCRW understood that it would be impossible to conduct our annual Good Food Pie Contest in person, we had to think of an alternative. We still wanted bakers to use the competition to gather with friends, collaborate and/or challenge themselves to do something new. When the team decided to move the contest to Instagram, we allowed bakers to tell their stories. If we can’t taste the pies, at least we can learn more about the maker and that age old question of “why pie?”

We hear from Evin Spain, winner of Best Pie Story, and Christina Wong, winner of the Prettiest Pie. They describe the inspirations behind their perfect pastries.