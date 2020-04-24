US restaurants band together to feed out-of-work staff

Chef Edward Lee is working with local chefs around the country to turn restaurants into relief centers. These centers give food and provisions to restaurant workers who lost their jobs or had their hours/salaries significantly cut.

Chef Edward Lee is working with local chefs around the country to turn restaurants into relief centers. These centers give food and provisions to restaurant workers who lost their jobs or had their hours/salaries significantly cut. Photo credit: Jolea Brown

 A day after restaurants were forced to close in Kentucky, a line formed outside 610 Magnolia, a Louisville-based restaurant. Lindsay Ofcacek is general manager of 610 Magnolia and managing director of The LEE Initiative, a young chef mentoring nonprofit. She phoned Chef Edward Lee, and they hatched a plan to turn shuttered restaurants into relief centers for food service workers who’ve lost their jobs.  Now other chefs nationwide are doing the same.

