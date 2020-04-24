A day after restaurants were forced to close in Kentucky, a line formed outside 610 Magnolia, a Louisville-based restaurant. Lindsay Ofcacek is general manager of 610 Magnolia and managing director of The LEE Initiative, a young chef mentoring nonprofit. She phoned Chef Edward Lee, and they hatched a plan to turn shuttered restaurants into relief centers for food service workers who’ve lost their jobs. Now other chefs nationwide are doing the same.
US restaurants band together to feed out-of-work staff
