The children's book 'Sankofa' uses food to share history and culture

Eric Adjepong wrote a children's story instead of a cookbook as "a sort of love letter to my younger self."

"Growing up and being so enamored with food, I never saw books or publications that spoke specifically to my background or the food I grew up eating," says Eric Adjepong, a Ghanaian-American chef who appeared in seasons 16 and 17 of Top Chef

The protagonist in Sankofa: A Culinary Story of Resilience and Belonging is Kofi, a boy with a childhood similar to Adjepong. Kofi gets anxious when he has to bring a dish that represents his culture to a school potluck. Adjegpong uses Carolina Gold rice to explain the difficult history of slavery in the US to a young audience. While Kofi's nanabarima (or grandfather) is his guiding force, Adjepong says it was an uncle who acted as his culinary compass.


Kofi gets a history lesson from his grandfather in the children's book, "Sankofa." Illustration by Lala Watkins.


"Sankofa: A Culinary Story of Resilience and Belonging" tells the story of Kofi, who reconnects with his roots. Photo courtesy of Penguin Workshop.

