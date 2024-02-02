"Growing up and being so enamored with food, I never saw books or publications that spoke specifically to my background or the food I grew up eating," says Eric Adjepong, a Ghanaian-American chef who appeared in seasons 16 and 17 of Top Chef.

The protagonist in Sankofa: A Culinary Story of Resilience and Belonging is Kofi, a boy with a childhood similar to Adjepong. Kofi gets anxious when he has to bring a dish that represents his culture to a school potluck. Adjegpong uses Carolina Gold rice to explain the difficult history of slavery in the US to a young audience. While Kofi's nanabarima (or grandfather) is his guiding force, Adjepong says it was an uncle who acted as his culinary compass.







