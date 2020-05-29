Herbs, banchan, and renewed energy at the Santa Monica Farmers’ Market

Hosted by
Komatsuna is a Japanese mustard spinach which Jihee Kim is using for her new project, Perilla. Photo credit: Amber Koh

Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Jihee Kim and her new project, Perilla, featuring Korean banchan and rice bowls. Kim describes how she is using komatsuna, a Japanese mustard spinach. Plus, Romeo Coleman from Coleman Family Farms in Carpinteria grows a bouquet of herbs, including multiple varieties of basil, Persian mint, marjoram, borage flowers, and lovage, which is similar to Italian parsley.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia