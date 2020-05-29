Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Jihee Kim and her new project, Perilla, featuring Korean banchan and rice bowls. Kim describes how she is using komatsuna, a Japanese mustard spinach. Plus, Romeo Coleman from Coleman Family Farms in Carpinteria grows a bouquet of herbs, including multiple varieties of basil, Persian mint, marjoram, borage flowers, and lovage, which is similar to Italian parsley.
Herbs, banchan, and renewed energy at the Santa Monica Farmers’ Market
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia