Twenty-seven-year-old Sana Javeri Kadri lied about her age and marital status when she started Diaspora Co. via Kickstarter in 2017. Her mission? To create an equitable and sustainable spice trade for Indian farmers. Kadri describes the British colonization of the Indian spice trade, marketing of spice as a luxury product, and how trending turmeric led her to create her own business.
‘People think I’m Indiana Jones but it’s not that,’: Sana Javeri Kadri on sourcing spices
