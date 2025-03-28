How worried should you be about Prop 65 warnings on food labels?

You've probably seen them, those ominous warnings on the back of so many foodstuffs: "Consuming this product can expose you to chemicals including Cadmium and Lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm."

Prolific cookbook author Andrea Nguyen received a question from a concerned subscriber of her newsletter, Pass the Fish Sauce, about the warnings on a chili bean paste and the doubanjiang. (He was gathering ingredients to make her mapo tofu recipe.) So Andrea decided to tackle the topic.

These warning labels are the result of Proposition 65. Officially known as the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, it requires manufacturers and businesses to assess what chemicals they might be exposing people to. Sinc being enacted nearly 40 years ago, the list of potential carcinogens has expanded and currently includes 900 chemicals that may contribute to an overall lifetime risk of cancers and birth defects.

What do these labels mean? And if they're on so many foodstuffs, how worried should we be? Andrea reached out to a leading Asian food importer to try to understand. He wanted to remain anonymous because it's a sticky issue for his industry.

Food producers have a few options, he told her. Manufacturers can test for all 900 chemicals but that's prohibitively expensive. Some manufacturers test for the top 25 or so chemicals. Others don't test at all and simply slap the warning label on all of their products. Still others take their chances and hope they don't get caught in the crosshairs of a Prop 65 compliance lawsuit. If they do, they typically settle and chalk it up to the cost of doing business in California.

While shopping in a Ranch 99 in Irvine, Nguyen noticed warnings attached to the shelves as she walked up and down the aisles.

"As a cook, and as an advocate of home cooking and for exploring Asian culture and foodways, I'm always nudging people to try new ingredients, to go to Asian markets," Nguyen says. "And I feel when I walk into an Asian market and pick up any kind of packaged good, let's say it's kombu to make dashi, and it's got the warning on it."

That's because many smaller producers are routinely labeling all their products to avoid running afoul of the law or getting sued.

Want to make your own condiment? Try Andrea's recipe for Nước Chấm Dipping Sauce.