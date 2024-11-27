6 Thanksgiving salad recipes

Fresh! Green! Vegetables! This Thanksgiving, don't make salad an afterthought. Try one of these crisp, creative recipes.

Andy Baraghani's Vedge Wedge Salad

A wedge salad isn't just for your grandpa's favorite steakhouse. Andy Baraghani's update on the classic still features cold, crisp lettuce but it's cut into smaller pieces so the dressing, a garlicky tahini-based ranch, can penetrate the leafy layers. Get the recipe

Persimmon, Celery and Pecan Salad

Combining persimmons, pecans, baby greens and feta cheese is a great mix of fall flavors, this is Amelia Saltzman's favorite Thanksgiving salad recipe. Get the recipe

Crunchy Kohlrabi & Toasted Walnuts Salad

In V is for Vegetables, chef Michael Anthony says one of his favorite vegetables is kohlrabi. Look for ones that are no bigger than baseballs because they'll be less fibrous. Kohlrabi have tender hearts and are really just soft stems "whose spiky offshoots are merely the ribs of leaves, easily removed with a paring knife," he writes. Get the recipe

Fennel and Gnocchi Salad with Fennel Frond Pesto

Here is a lovely double fennel salad from Hetty Lui McKinnon, author of Tenderheart. Crunchy shaved raw fennel is slathered in fennel frond pesto and tossed with crisp morsels of pan-fried gnocchi. This salad shows how anise flavors can be layered without overpowering other ingredients or dominating a dish. This is an adaptable recipe. Add some roasted broccoli or cauliflower, incorporate a leafy green, such as baby spinach or watercress, or substitute a filled pasta, such as tortellini or ravioli, for the gnocchi. Get the recipe

Huckleberry's Cauliflower, Squash and Sunchoke Salad

Of this recipe, chef Zoe Nathan says, "The key is properly roasting the vegetables, especially the sunchokes. You want them very crispy." This is another easy, make-ahead option. Get the recipe

Evan Kleiman's Garlic-Parmesan Salad Dressing

Throw together your favorite greens and whatever vegetables you have in the fridge then toss with a liberal application of this salad dressing. Be sure to eat it with someone you love. Get the recipe