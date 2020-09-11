Executive Director of the LA Food Policy Council Christine Tran likens hunger during the pandemic to the breadlines of the Great Depression. Prior to the pandemic, it was estimated that 2 million people in LA County were considered food insecure, with 1 million children in the county qualifying for reduced meals at school. She describes how policies have changed now that school is taking place at home.
Changing policies for community-based feeding programs across LA County
