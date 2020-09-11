Changing policies for community-based feeding programs across LA County

Hosted by
As a teacher, Christine Tran recognized that students were always hungry, and she credits her time in the classroom with helping her understand the complex food program policy.

As a teacher, Christine Tran recognized that students were always hungry, and she credits her time in the classroom with helping her understand the complex food program policy. Photo credit: USDA/Public Domain

Executive Director of the LA Food Policy Council Christine Tran likens hunger during the pandemic to the breadlines of the Great Depression. Prior to the pandemic, it was estimated that 2 million people in LA County were considered food insecure, with 1 million children in the county qualifying for reduced meals at school. She describes how policies have changed now that school is taking place at home.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia