Clemence Gossett balances her full-time work as the founder and co-owner of The Gourmandise School of Sweets & Savories while hosting a learning pod for four students. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson joins her at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market for tips on lunch prep and feeding kids during the week, which involves vegetarian chili, flavored waters, and Taco Fridays. Nick Brown of Rincon del Mar Ranch returns to the market this week with the McArthur avocado and passionfruit.
Countering the influx of Doritos with fruit from the farmer’s market
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia