USDA food boxes: connecting the dots of collection and distribution

Staff member Joe helps get USDA boxes at Food Forward’s Produce Pit Stop. Photo courtesy of Food Forward

As part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced in April the distribution of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box. The first two waves of the program distribution proved to be very successful. Rick Nahmias, the founder and Executive Director of Food Forward, shares how the program connects DC bureaucrats, farmers, distributors, wholesalers, nonprofit organizations, and the food insecure. Good Food’s Evan Kleiman will be moderating a town hall with Nahmias and California Congressman Adam Schiff on Facebook this Wednesday, September 16 from 10 - 11 am.

Evan Kleiman

Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia