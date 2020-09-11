Smorgasburg LA Manager Zach Brooks spent years scouring both New York City and Los Angeles for his blog Midtown Lunch — in search of delicious meals that wouldn’t break the bank. Now that school is back in session, he is taking his knowledge of that midday meal and putting it to use when serving his three kids during homeschooling. They range from a meat-on-the-bone eater to a Garfield comic fan who emulates the cat’s voracious appetite. And the key to pleasing everyone may be on their Wednesday field trips, when they head to Taco Maria in Costa Mesa and farther afield.