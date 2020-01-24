Putting citrus in the limelight

Citrus season is at its peak! Market Report correspondent Gillian Ferguson catches up with Danielle Bell of de Porres at the Altadena Farmers’ Market, where she and her partner Pablo serve Peruvian savory dishes and Southern sweets inspired by Danielle’s Kentucky roots. Meanwhile, farmer Alana King of King & King Ranch in Fillmore is excited about her four varieties of limes from her family’s 107-year old farm.