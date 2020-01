We celebrate the lunar year, known as tết in Vietnamese culture. Bánh chưng, a rice and mung bean cake, is an essential dish in the celebration. With banana leaf in hand, Gillian Ferguson visited a group of women known as the Bánh Chưng Collective to make the traditional sticky squares.



Lunar New Year food prep. Photo credit: Xuân Tuấn Anh Đặng/CC 2.0, via Pixabay Lunar New Year food prep. Photo credit: Xuân Tuấn Anh Đặng/CC 2.0, via Pixabay