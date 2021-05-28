Two decades ago, a sublime experience of ceviche and tostadas on a Zihuatanejo beach inspired Gabriela Cámara to open Contramar, which became one of Mexico City’s most acclaimed restaurants. Cámara is sharing her recipes that make guests feel as if they’re lunching on a beach holiday in one of the busiest and crazed cities on the planet. Her cookbook is “My Mexico City Kitchen.”



Gabriela Cámara spent time in the kitchen with her Mexican aunts and Italian grandmother and credits them with her culinary education. Her cookbook is “My Mexico City Kitchen.” Photo courtesy of Lorena Jones Books.