“Cultures all around the world have celebrated the whole fish for centuries, I’m not the first person to think about consuming everything. The dishes we know from those cultures don’t translate well to a Western palate,” says Chef Josh Niland. He is one of Australia’s wunderkinds who has captured the attention of chefs around the world for practicing fin-to-fin cooking. His book, “The Whole Fish Cookbook,” showcases every part of the animal, including the cataracts, fish sperm, blood, as well as the filet.

“There is a fascination of washing a fish after it comes out of the water. It’s not a consideration with beef,” says Josh Niland. Photo courtesy of Hardie Grant.