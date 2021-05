Renee Erickson spent summers with her family on the Tulalip Indian reservation north of Seattle, where her brother and dad would sneak out in the early hours of the morning to fish. She would eventually find her way onto the boat and went on to open her first restaurant by the age of 25. Best known for her approach to seafood, she is roasting bone marrow, pickling chanterelles, and whipping up a staple of duck-fried potatoes in her cookbook “A Boat, a Whale & a Walrus.”

