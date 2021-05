Gonads are the edible parts of the spiny, purple sea urchin or uni. Stephanie Mutz, aka Sea Stephanie Fish, is one of just two female urchin divers in California who pluck them from the bottom of the ocean. She talks about the process of diving for sea urchin, their diet of kelp and algae, and the best ways to prepare them. Uni is seasonally best between August and February, when sweeter and fatter urchins have a prime, creamy texture and oceanic taste.