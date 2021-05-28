Communication between lobsters is much stranger than fiction — squirting jets of urine out of their faces and sending romantic cues to one another. The crustaceans continue to grow as they age and can reach the age of 70. Their nervous systems are similar to a mosquito or grasshopper, which contributes to the debate of whether they feel pain. In Europe, there are robust movements to apply animal welfare laws to crustaceans. Trevor Corson shares “The Secret Life of Lobsters.”



Trevor Corson (right) worked on lobster fishing boats for two years where he learned to mark breeding females, who replenish the lobster population. Photo courtesy of Trevor Corson.



Lobsters are one of the few animals we encounter alive in our kitchens before cooking. Trevor Corson has suggestions on more humane preparation as he discusses “The Secret Life of Lobsters.” Photo courtesy of Harper Perennial.