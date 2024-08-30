Peter Miller on the art of a communal work lunch

Peter Miller faces a common dilemma: making an enjoyable lunch at work.

One of his favorite staples to make at the Seattle bookstore he owns is anything involving lentils, because they are easy to make and very filling. This recipe for lentils with avocado and feta comes from his book, Lunch at the Shop.

Lentils, Laid Out with Avocado and Feta Serves 4 So simple: a small construct of parts and textures and tastes, perfectly balanced. It is the lightness that you are after—the flavors all pleased to see one another. After making the lentils at home, the rest of this dish’s preparation can take place at the shop. Ingredients 1 cup cooked lentils

1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, peeled, and sliced

1 lemon

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

½ cup cilantro and/or mint leaves, chopped

4 ounces feta cheese

2 tablespoons olive oil Instructions Warm the lentils, and divide them among 4 plates. Lay the avocado slices across the lentils, dividing them among the plates. Squeeze a little lemon juice over the avocado, season with a little salt and pepper, and sprinkle a good handful of the cilantro and/or mint over all of it. (Save a little of the chopped cilantro/mint to go on the feta, the next level up.) In a small bowl, crumble the feta with a fork. Mix in the oil, a squeeze of lemon, and a pinch of the chopped herbs. Stir once or twice, very lightly, and then spoon the feta mixture equally over the four plates.



