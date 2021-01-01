Trees, wood, flavor: the obsession of a woodland biologist

Wood biologist Artur Cisar-Erlach says that 80% of the flavor and color of whiskey comes directly from the wood barrel. Photo courtesy of pixabay.

Trees have been on the earth for 390 million years, according to woodland biologist Artur Cisar-Erlach. Through photosynthesis, trees produce the air we breathe and form the soil beneath our feet. His obsession with wood started during his early training as a cabinet maker. He describes how Kenyans are using charcoal from trees in yogurt-making, and a Swiss cheesemaker is using the cambium layer of spruce trees to age cheese. His new book is  “The Flavor of Wood.

Artur Cisar-Erlach describes how parts of the tree impacts taste in certain food in “The Flavor of Wood.” Photo courtesy of Abrams. 
