Soil scientist wins the agricultural equivalent of Nobel Peace Prize

Hosted by
“Soil had a divine power to convert death into life,” says Dr. Rattan Lal.

“Soil had a divine power to convert death into life,” says Dr. Rattan Lal. Photo by Ken Chamberlain.

Soil scientist Dr. Rattan Lal was awarded the prestigious World Food Prize.  It’s considered to be equivalent to a Nobel Peace Prize in agriculture. Over his career, Dr. Lal developed and mainstreamed a soil-centric approach to increasing food production, which simultaneously conserves natural resources and mitigates climate change. His techniques have helped millions of small farmers and improved the food and nutritional security of more than 2 billion people.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson