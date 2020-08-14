From Borneo to Sweden, searching for the world’s last untamed foods

Gina Rae La Cerva, author of “Feasting Wild,” and her guide on the “Wild Meat Trail" in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Gina Rae La Cerva self-identifies as a feral child, wandering around alone in the arroyos outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico. As she traveled worldwide to conduct research for her book “Feasting Wild,” she discovered that everyone from the poet Horace to Henry David Thoreau elevated wild foods and longed for a simpler way of life in response to excessiveness of civilization and the industrialization of food. 

Gina Rae La Cerva describes the fetish of scarcity, where food and ingredients are considered luxuries the more difficult they are to source. Photo courtesy of Greystone Books
Evan Kleiman

Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia