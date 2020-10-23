And the 2020 Golden Tortilla goes to … HomeState

Puffed up with pride: This year’s Golden Tortilla winner is HomeState, known for their Tex-Mex breakfast tacos, frito pies, queso, and brisket. Photo courtesy of HomeState

Gustavo Arellano and Evan Kleiman recap the finale of this year’s Tortilla Tournament, where defending champion Taco María faced off against puffy, salty, Tex-Mex flour finalist, HomeState. Together, they ring up HomeState owner Briana Valdez, on the road to Texas, who is still basking in the win of the Golden Tortilla. She describes the pride of the women who make the tortillas of every taco on the HomeState menu.

Evan Kleiman

Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia