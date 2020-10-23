Gustavo Arellano and Evan Kleiman recap the finale of this year’s Tortilla Tournament, where defending champion Taco María faced off against puffy, salty, Tex-Mex flour finalist, HomeState. Together, they ring up HomeState owner Briana Valdez, on the road to Texas, who is still basking in the win of the Golden Tortilla. She describes the pride of the women who make the tortillas of every taco on the HomeState menu.
