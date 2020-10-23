Market Correspondent Gillian Ferguson catches up with Laura Hoang of Future Tasties, who is making pumpkin cinnamon rolls and socially distanced prepackaged candy bags for trick-or-treating. Next, Peter Schaner walks us through the different winter squashes. Grown during the summer with the ability to be stored for longer periods, the curry, butternut, and spaghetti squashes will continue to get sweeter the longer they sit.
Squashing up against fall produce at the farmer’s market
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia