Pizza is bipartisan, everybody loves pizza. Since 2016, Pizza to the Polls has been staving off hunger across the country to voters waiting in long lines to cast their ballots. Co-founder Scott Duncombe describes the program, which has delivered over 19,000 pizzas to nearly 4,000 locations in 47 states since its inception. Do you see a long voting line or are standing in one? Visit polls.pizza to get voters fed.
Pizza to the Polls: a small slice of making long voting lines better
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia