Along with her husband, Omayra Dakis owns and operates the Triple Threat truck, the only Puerto Rican food truck in Los Angeles. Specializing in street food, they’re known for their plantain-based mofongo and pan sobao, which translates to “massaged bread.” In this installment of “In the Weeds,” Dakis describes the culture shock of moving from Miami six years ago. Prior to COVID, educating customers on their cuisine was the challenge. With a child who is immune-compromised, she says they did some soul searching and encountered a fork in the road about keeping the truck active.