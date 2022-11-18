Like most of us, co-host Andy Baraghani cooks turkey once a year. He prefers to cook the turkey in parts — separating the leg quarters, wing tips, and the breast crown. His dry brine includes salt, pepper, paprika, light brown sugar, and black pepper corns. Dry brining the turkey for at least two days will ensure crunchy skin and crust and he cooks the bird on a baking sheet instead of a roasting pan. Baraghani learned the tip from a food stylist Susie Theodorou, who has cooked countless birds for magazine covers. The high sides of the roasting pan prevents even browning, while a baking sheet promotes an overall golden hue.

For those looking to forgo a turkey for the holiday, he suggests a whole fish, a beautiful bone-in ribeye steak, or duck, while DeVonn Francis recalls holidays with goat and shares a recipe for a festive roasted chicken and pumpkin stew.

Roast Chicken & Pumpkin Stew

Serves: 4



If you grew up in a Jamaican household, you may be used to eating soups and stews year-round. Our chicken and pumpkin stew is made with cold and rainy days in mind: lush hunks of pumpkin and creamy brown rice get lifted with a good amount of acidity from lemon, tomato, and a splash of wine (secret ingredient: annatto).

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 chicken legs and thighs intact

1 tablespoon of black pepper, coarsely ground

2 cups spanish onion, roughly diced

1 lemon cut into wheels, seeds removed

⅓ cup shallots

2 teaspoons annatto, finely ground

1 teaspoon coriander seed, finely ground

2 teaspoons ground chili flakes

¼ cup short grain brown rice

3 garlic cloves, finely grated

1 cup chicken stock

⅓ cup dry white wine

1 can (14.5 fluid ounces) peeled tomato

2 pounds pumpkin, cut into wedges

¼ cup raisins

4 - 2 inch stems of fresh thyme

Kosher salt

Instructions