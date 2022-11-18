Stuffing appears to be the must-have side. Co-host Andy Baraghani prefers making his version with a wholewheat sourdough with a deep dark crust and a tang. “You really want irregular pieces, not cubes, so they get nice and craggily with more surface area to brown,” he recommends. He caramelizes onion, celery, and garlic in a combination of olive oil and butter for flavor. Sage, rosemary, thyme, parsley, and celery leaves with lots of black pepper are added to the aromatics and bread and cooked in a baking pan which creates a context in texture, a spongy interior with a crusty top.

Host Evan Kleiman insisted on a salad as a child every year and shares her version of her mother’s garlicky dressing.

Wild Rice Stuffing

Serves: 8



This savory wild rice dish is the ultimate gluten-free stuffing and doubles as a holiday-appropriate grain salad with lots of fresh herbs. Cook the grains in well-salted water for much longer than you'd think; until the rice is splitting open, it's not done.

Ingredients

1 cup pecans

2 cups wild rice

Kosher salt

¼ cup red wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. fresh orange juice

2 Tbsp. honey

1 garlic clove, crushed

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for drizzling

2 large leeks, white and pale green parts only, tough outer layer removed, halved lengthwise, thinly sliced crosswise

12 oz. mushrooms (such as maitake, chanterelle, and/or oyster), torn or cut into large pieces

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp. chopped thyme

⅓ cup sliced chives

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Toast pecans on a rimmed baking sheet, tossing once, until slightly darkened and fragrant, 6–8 minutes. Let cool, then coarsely chop. Cook wild rice in a large pot of boiling salted water until most of the grains have split and all are tender, 40–50 minutes; drain and rinse under cold running water. Shake off as much water as possible and let cool. Meanwhile, whisk vinegar, orange juice, and honey in a large bowl to combine. Add garlic and let sit for 10 minutes to infuse. Fish out garlic; discard. Add rice and toss to coat. Heat 1/4 cup oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Cook leeks, stirring occasionally, until tender and browned in spots, 8–10 minutes. Season with salt and transfer to a bowl with rice; toss to coat. Wipe out the skillet and heat another 1/4 cup oil over medium-high until just beginning to smoke. Arrange mushrooms in a skillet in a single layer and cook, undisturbed, until undersides are golden brown, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, toss, and continue to cook, tossing often and reducing heat as needed to avoid scorching, until golden brown all over, about 3 minutes longer. Mix in thyme and immediately transfer to a bowl with rice. Add pecans and chives and drizzle with more oil; toss once more.

*Cooks' Note*

Do Ahead: Rice can be cooked 1 day ahead. Let cool; cover and chill. Dressing can be made 3 hours ahead; store tightly wrapped at room temperature.







Andy Baraghani goes beyond Thanksgiving with his favorite everyday recipes in “The Cook You Want to Be.” Photo courtesy of Lorena Jones Books.