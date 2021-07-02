Zach Brooks gives us a sneak peek at his curated vendor list of Smorgasburg that reopens on Sunday, July 4. Shuttered for the last 15 months, he says that many of the small businesses were better prepared for the pandemic because their business models are not contingent on dining in, sitting down, and drinking alcohol. As Brooks welcomes back old vendors, he is excited to sign on as many as 20 new options, including:

Bridgetown Roti

Go Go Bird

Little Fish

A Little Salty Pie Co.

Saucy Chick Rotisserie

For tacos:

Burritos La Palma

Tacos 1986

Macheen

Evil Cooks

Los Dorados

Goat Mafia

For vegans:

Cena Vegan

Todo Verde

Stay tuned for Smorgasburg’s launch of Ice Cream Alley to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 18 through Labor Day weekend.



Chef Brandon Kida’s pandemic side hustle was Go Go Bird, which will be serving at Smorgasburg starting Sunday. Photo by Beverly Wu.