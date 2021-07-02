Parking once for a taco crawl and more at the reopened Smorgasburg

Hosted by
Rashida Holmes is making a traditional roti, a traditional laminated bread from south India, including in Mom’s Chicken Curry Roti, a family dish and recipe.

Rashida Holmes is making a traditional roti, a traditional laminated bread from south India, including in Mom’s Chicken Curry Roti, a family dish and recipe. Photo by Chris Ryan.

Zach Brooks gives us a sneak peek at his curated vendor list of Smorgasburg that reopens on Sunday, July 4. Shuttered for the last 15 months, he says that many of the small businesses were better prepared for the pandemic because their business models are not contingent on dining in, sitting down, and drinking alcohol. As Brooks welcomes back old vendors, he is excited to sign on as many as 20 new options, including:

Bridgetown Roti
Go Go Bird
Little Fish
A Little Salty Pie Co.
Saucy Chick Rotisserie

For tacos:

Burritos La Palma
Tacos 1986
Macheen
Evil Cooks
Los Dorados
Goat Mafia

For vegans:

Cena Vegan
Todo Verde

Stay tuned for Smorgasburg’s launch of Ice Cream Alley to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 18 through Labor Day weekend.


Chef Brandon Kida’s pandemic side hustle was Go Go Bird, which will be serving at Smorgasburg starting Sunday. Photo by Beverly Wu.

Credits

Host:

Evan Kleiman

Producers:

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson