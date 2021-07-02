Zach Brooks gives us a sneak peek at his curated vendor list of Smorgasburg that reopens on Sunday, July 4. Shuttered for the last 15 months, he says that many of the small businesses were better prepared for the pandemic because their business models are not contingent on dining in, sitting down, and drinking alcohol. As Brooks welcomes back old vendors, he is excited to sign on as many as 20 new options, including:
Bridgetown Roti
Go Go Bird
Little Fish
A Little Salty Pie Co.
Saucy Chick Rotisserie
For tacos:
Burritos La Palma
Tacos 1986
Macheen
Evil Cooks
Los Dorados
Goat Mafia
For vegans:
Stay tuned for Smorgasburg’s launch of Ice Cream Alley to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 18 through Labor Day weekend.