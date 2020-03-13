The last supper conjures up images of Leonardo’s pastel-robed apostles or a death row inmate’s final requests. With the luxury of time and a catalogue of memorable meals, nostalgia and decadence are on the menu for the Observer restaurant critic Jay Rayner. Rayner pores through his recollections of a flaming plate of escargot at a Swiss ski resort to his first alcoholic beverage, as he imagines his meal to end all meals. His book is “My Last Supper.”

The cover of “Jay Rayner’s Last Supper.” Photo credit: Faber & Faber The cover of “Jay Rayner’s Last Supper.” Photo credit: Faber & Faber