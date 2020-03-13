Want to get started on your own wild fermentation journey? Belgian wild food researcher Pascal Baudar says look for yellow on the hills in May.

"All the hills in May are turning yellow because of wild mustard, all invasive by the way, and nobody is doing anything with it. It's from the brassica family, and it's a perfect candidate for fermentation," he says.

Baudar describes lacto-fermentation as somewhat of a spiritual awakening. Los Angeles’ surrounding edible landscape is ripe with fermenting options, from sauerkraut to kimchi. His latest book is “Wildcrafted Fermentation.”